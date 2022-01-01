Orlando bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Orlando
More about Kalalou Restaurant
Kalalou Restaurant
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Creole Stew Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.
|Akra fritters (4)
|$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
|Whole Snapper $35 and up
|$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about The Stubborn Mule
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Sticky Pork Belly
|$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
|Soft Pretzel Rolls
|$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
|Smashed Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
More about Galeria
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galeria
4979 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|Jiro
|$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
|Galeria Salad
|$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
|Grilled Ribeye
|$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Bocas Grill & Bar
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Crispy Arepitas
|$7.50
8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$48.00
|Rice Wok Smoked Chicken
|$15.50
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|Azteca Queso Dip
|$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|Fever
|$12.00
Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
|Missionary Crisp
|$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision and Buzz Co.
4868 New Broad St, Orlando
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
|House Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Popular items
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Popular items
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Ceviche
|$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño