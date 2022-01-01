Orlando bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Orlando

Kalalou Restaurant image

 

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Creole Stew Chicken$16.00
Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.
Akra fritters (4)$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
Whole Snapper $35 and up$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
More about Kalalou Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Pork Belly$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
Soft Pretzel Rolls$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
Smashed Salmon$15.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
More about The Stubborn Mule
Galeria image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galeria

4979 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 3.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jiro$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
Galeria Salad$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
Grilled Ribeye$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
More about Galeria
Bocas Grill & Bar image

 

Bocas Grill & Bar

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Arepitas$7.50
8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$48.00
Rice Wok Smoked Chicken$15.50
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant image

 

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fever$12.00
Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Provision and Buzz Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision and Buzz Co.

4868 New Broad St, Orlando

Avg 3.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
House Smoked Wings$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Ceviche$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orlando

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Vegan Sandwiches

Cookies

Waffles

Carne Asada

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Waterford Lakes

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston