Orlando burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Orlando

Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
Tainos Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Tainos Bakery

2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd, orlando

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malta Grande$1.75
12oz bottle
Empanadilla Pollo$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
More about Tainos Bakery
Build My Burgers image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frings$6.99
Wings for One
Fries$3.99
More about Build My Burgers
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HP Market Salad$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
BBSP Wontons (VEG)$10.00
(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**
Cheeseburger$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
More about Hungry Pants
Burger Craft - Clermont image

 

Burger Craft - Clermont

2447 S. Hywy 27, Clermont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Craft Your Own Burger$5.99
#2 BC Burger$6.99
#1 Burger in a bowl$6.50
More about Burger Craft - Clermont
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Florentine Chicken$7.99
Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.
Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)$8.49
Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Spicy.
T.T.L.A.$8.99
Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt
Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.
More about Hot Krust Panini Kitchen
PANNA Orlando image

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Pabellon$8.49
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.
Platter 1$43.24
6 Cheese Mini Tequeños
6 Mini Colombian Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas
6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas
Plato Latino$11.99
Plato Latino
More about PANNA Orlando
StreetWise Urban Food image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$2.95
tossed with our delicious fry seasoning
TACO$2.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
URBAN BOWL$9.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
More about StreetWise Urban Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orlando

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Vegan Sandwiches

Cookies

Waffles

Carne Asada

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Waterford Lakes

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston