Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orlando cafés you'll love

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Orlando

CFS image

 

CFS

54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Berry Oatmeal$9.99
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
ICED LATTE
More about CFS
CFS Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • PASTRY

CFS Coffee

14019 NARCOOSSEE RD, ORLANDO

Avg 4.2 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ICED LATTE
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
LAVENDER RAINBOW LATTE$4.99
More about CFS Coffee
Trevi Pasta image

PASTA • SALADS

Turci Pasta

2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lavazza Tiramissu$6.95
Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.
Limoncello Delizia$6.95
Italian sponge cake filled with a lemon cream, brushed with Limoncello syrup and covered in a lemon and whipped cream glaze
Fresh Fettucinne Box$9.95
(thin cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
- Keep in your fridge for 7 days-
- You can freeze-
Just Semolina and Water - Vegan
More about Turci Pasta
CFS image

 

CFS

7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ICED LATTE
ICED DULCE DE LECHE
Arepa de Choclo$6.00
More about CFS
BG pic

 

The Muddy Root

12082 Collegiate Way, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Muddy Root
Everglazed - Orlando image

 

Everglazed - Orlando

1504 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Everglazed - Orlando
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

7610 W SAND LAKE ROAD, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

333 S Garland Ave,, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

995 W Kennedy Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

3405 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

805 Lee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

8200 Vineland Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Foxtail Coffee

12001 Collegiate Way, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (427 reviews)
More about Foxtail Coffee
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

2300 Discovery Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Foxtail Coffee
Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace image

 

Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace

3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard, #140, Orlando

No reviews yet
More about Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace
Foxtail Coffee image

 

Foxtail Coffee

1101 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (158 reviews)
More about Foxtail Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orlando

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston