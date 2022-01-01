Orlando cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Orlando
CFS
54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando
|Banana Berry Oatmeal
|$9.99
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
|ICED LATTE
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • PASTRY
CFS Coffee
14019 NARCOOSSEE RD, ORLANDO
|ICED LATTE
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
|LAVENDER RAINBOW LATTE
|$4.99
PASTA • SALADS
Turci Pasta
2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Lavazza Tiramissu
|$6.95
Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.
|Limoncello Delizia
|$6.95
Italian sponge cake filled with a lemon cream, brushed with Limoncello syrup and covered in a lemon and whipped cream glaze
|Fresh Fettucinne Box
|$9.95
(thin cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
- Keep in your fridge for 7 days-
- You can freeze-
Just Semolina and Water - Vegan
CFS
7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando
|ICED LATTE
|ICED DULCE DE LECHE
|Arepa de Choclo
|$6.00
Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace
3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard, #140, Orlando
Foxtail Coffee
1101 S Orange Ave, Orlando