Orlando sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Orlando

Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HP Market Salad$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
BBSP Wontons (VEG)$10.00
(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**
Cheeseburger$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
More about Hungry Pants
Tainos Bakery image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Tainos Bakery

5806 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (6195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tainos breakfast$5.99
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 2 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
Cheese Dog$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
Naranja Natural$3.75
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice
More about Tainos Bakery
Taino's Bakery image

 

Taino's Bakery

1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Huevo Queso$4.99
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Avena$1.50
Our home made house recipe for creamy oatmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
Cheese Dog$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
More about Taino's Bakery
Taka Takas Café - Orlando image

 

Taka Takas Café - Orlando

9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Pabellon$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
Cachapas con Queso$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
Arepa La Pabellon$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
More about Taka Takas Café - Orlando
South Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Sexy$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
More about South Philly Steaks
StreetWise Urban Food image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$2.95
tossed with our delicious fry seasoning
TACO$2.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
URBAN BOWL$9.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
More about StreetWise Urban Food
Everglazed - Orlando image

 

Everglazed - Orlando

1504 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Everglazed - Orlando
Restaurant banner

 

Nick Filet - Orlando

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nickadelphia - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.
ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
BYO - Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.
More about Nick Filet - Orlando

