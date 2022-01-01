Orlando sandwich spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toasted
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
|Braised Brisket
|$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|HP Market Salad
|$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
|BBSP Wontons (VEG)
|$10.00
(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Tainos Bakery
5806 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Tainos breakfast
|$5.99
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 2 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
|Cheese Dog
|$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
|Naranja Natural
|$3.75
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice
Taino's Bakery
1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando
|Popular items
|Bacon Huevo Queso
|$4.99
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
|Avena
|$1.50
Our home made house recipe for creamy oatmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
|Cheese Dog
|$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
Taka Takas Café - Orlando
9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Empanada Pabellon
|$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
|Cachapas con Queso
|$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
|Arepa La Pabellon
|$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|The Sexy
|$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
|Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
|Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|SEASONED FRIES
|$2.95
tossed with our delicious fry seasoning
|TACO
|$2.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
|URBAN BOWL
|$9.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
Nick Filet - Orlando
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102, Orlando
|Popular items
|Nickadelphia - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.
|ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
|BYO - Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.