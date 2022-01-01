Avocado toast in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve avocado toast
CFS
54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando
|Avocado Toast
|$8.98
|Three Eggs & Avocado Toast
|$11.49
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Veg'n Out
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
avocado, vegenaise, minted tomatoes, everything but bagel seasoning on Dave's Killer Bread (contains gluten)
|Avocado & Bacon Toast
|$10.00
Take our traditional avocado toast to the next level with a squeeze of lemon and coconut bacon.
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50
1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
avocado, marinated tomatoes, crispy yuca and micro cilantro
SANDWICHES
Vespr Coffee Bar
626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105, Orlando
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado mash with tomatoes, red pepper flakes and pistachios on Olde Hearth sourdough
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Creamy avocado spread onto well-toasted bread