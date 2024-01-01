Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

ISLAND WING COMPANY - UCF

4100 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos Duo$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about ISLAND WING COMPANY - UCF
Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Hunters Creek

2079 W Town Center Rd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos Trio$10.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos Duo$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about Island Wing Company - Hunters Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Pies

Cookies

Cappuccino

Brisket

Al Pastor Tacos

Sliders

Chicken Burritos

Biryani

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston