Baja fish tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
ISLAND WING COMPANY - UCF
4100 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando
|Baja Fish Tacos Duo
|$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Island Wing Company - Hunters Creek
2079 W Town Center Rd, Orlando
|Baja Fish Tacos Trio
|$10.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
|Baja Fish Tacos Duo
|$10.95
