Baklava in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve baklava

Baklava image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$7.45
Our house-made baklava with layers of crispy, thin pastry dough filled with pistachios and topped with citrus-infused syrup
Chocolate Baklava$7.45
Peterbrooke chocolate freshly ground hazelnuts, and flaky filo dough
topped with citrus-infused syrup
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

14152 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Ice Cream$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
Baklava$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Baklava (slice) image

 

Olea Mediterranean Grill

2714 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava (slice)$2.99
Decadent slice of traditional Baklava (honey & chopped walnuts)
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Baklava image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$7.45
Our house-made baklava with layers of crispy, thin pastry dough filled with pistachios and topped with citrus-infused syrup
Chocolate Baklava$7.45
Peterbrooke chocolate freshly ground hazelnuts, and flaky filo dough
topped with citrus-infused syrup
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

