Baklava in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve baklava
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Baklava
|$7.45
Our house-made baklava with layers of crispy, thin pastry dough filled with pistachios and topped with citrus-infused syrup
|Chocolate Baklava
|$7.45
Peterbrooke chocolate freshly ground hazelnuts, and flaky filo dough
topped with citrus-infused syrup
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
14152 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Baklava Ice Cream
|$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
|Baklava
|$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Olea Mediterranean Grill
2714 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|Baklava (slice)
|$2.99
Decadent slice of traditional Baklava (honey & chopped walnuts)
