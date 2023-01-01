Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted - UCF

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Salad$0.00
Spring Mix, Cotija Cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, housemade chimmichurri ranch dressing
Barbacoa Melt$8.69
Jack cheese, Cotija cheese, Barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimichurri, pickled red onion
More about Toasted - UCF
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-LAMB BARBACOA QUESADILLA-
10" Flour tortilla filled with cheese and lamb barbacoa.
-LAMB BARBACOA BURRITO-
12" Flour Tortilla filled with rice, beans, lamb barbacoa, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Make it Wet! to dip it in queso dip.
-LAMB BARBACOA TORTA-
Traditional Mexican Sandwich filled with lamb barbacoa, fried cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, avocado, and our special sauce.
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

 

F&D Cantina: Orlando - 617 E Central Blvd

617 E Central Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
BARBACOA TACO$15.00
BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF TOPPED WITH PICKLED RED ONION & COTIJA SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLAS.
BARBACOA CHIMICHANGA$17.00
SAVORY SHREDDED BEEF, RICE, ROASTED VEGETABLES, CHEESE TOPPED WITH COLORADO SAUCE, QUESO, COTIJA CHEESE & GUAC SALAD
More about F&D Cantina: Orlando - 617 E Central Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Fish Burritos

Tortas

Shrimp Quesadillas

Milkshakes

Chicken Fried Rice

Eel

Chef Salad

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (61 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston