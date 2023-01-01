Barbacoas in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Toasted - UCF
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toasted - UCF
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Barbacoa Salad
|$0.00
Spring Mix, Cotija Cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, housemade chimmichurri ranch dressing
|Barbacoa Melt
|$8.69
Jack cheese, Cotija cheese, Barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimichurri, pickled red onion
More about Tacos my guey
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|-LAMB BARBACOA QUESADILLA-
10" Flour tortilla filled with cheese and lamb barbacoa.
|-LAMB BARBACOA BURRITO-
12" Flour Tortilla filled with rice, beans, lamb barbacoa, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Make it Wet! to dip it in queso dip.
|-LAMB BARBACOA TORTA-
Traditional Mexican Sandwich filled with lamb barbacoa, fried cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, avocado, and our special sauce.
More about F&D Cantina: Orlando - 617 E Central Blvd
F&D Cantina: Orlando - 617 E Central Blvd
617 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|BARBACOA TACO
|$15.00
BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF TOPPED WITH PICKLED RED ONION & COTIJA SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLAS.
|BARBACOA CHIMICHANGA
|$17.00
SAVORY SHREDDED BEEF, RICE, ROASTED VEGETABLES, CHEESE TOPPED WITH COLORADO SAUCE, QUESO, COTIJA CHEESE & GUAC SALAD