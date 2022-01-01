Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve burritos

Macho Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Vegi-Macho Burrito$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO GROUND BEEF
BURRITO CHORIZO
BURRITO MIX MEAT/COMBO$10.98
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO PLAIN$14.99
Build your own sushi burrito.
(*) CONTAIN RAW FISH.
BURRITO TEMPURA$15.50
Build your own sushi burrito tempura.
More about Take a sushi
Consumer pic

 

Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes

861 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Burrito$9.75
More about Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes
Macho Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Vegi-Macho Burrito$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Macho Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
L - Macho Burrito$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Burrito Blanco$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gringos Locos UCF

4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
My Burrito$11.49
Burrito made your way
More about Gringos Locos UCF
Consumer pic

 

Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando

40 W Washington St, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Burrito$9.75
More about Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando
Item pic

 

Market on South

2603 E South Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WET BURRITO$13.50
Carolina BBQ pulled jackfruit, tofu scramble, homies, black bean mash, sweet corn, smashed avocado, & pickled onion- grilled and smothered with tomato gravy. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
More about Market on South
Consumer pic

 

Tin & Taco Sodo

419 E Michigan St, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Burrito$9.75
More about Tin & Taco Sodo
Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$18.00
A burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onions and green peppers. Topped with burrito sauce and a blend of Jack and Cotija Mexican cheese. Served with green onions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$9.00
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

