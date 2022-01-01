Burritos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve burritos
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|L - Macho Burrito
|$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
|Vegi-Macho Burrito
|$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, white rice and black beans or Rancho (whole) beans. Topped with verde salsa, Chipotle sauce or Azteca’s special salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and Cotija cheese
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|BURRITO GROUND BEEF
|BURRITO CHORIZO
|BURRITO MIX MEAT/COMBO
|$10.98
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|BURRITO PLAIN
|$14.99
Build your own sushi burrito.
(*) CONTAIN RAW FISH.
|BURRITO TEMPURA
|$15.50
Build your own sushi burrito tempura.
Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes
861 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando
|Grilled Burrito
|$9.75
Gringos Locos UCF
4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando
|My Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito made your way
Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando
40 W Washington St, Orlando
|Grilled Burrito
|$9.75
Market on South
2603 E South Street, Orlando
|WET BURRITO
|$13.50
Carolina BBQ pulled jackfruit, tofu scramble, homies, black bean mash, sweet corn, smashed avocado, & pickled onion- grilled and smothered with tomato gravy. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Carnitas Burrito
|$18.00
A burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onions and green peppers. Topped with burrito sauce and a blend of Jack and Cotija Mexican cheese. Served with green onions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole