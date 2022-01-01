Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Winter Park Biscuit Company

3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
Massaged Kale, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds,
Everything Biscuit Crumble, Caesar
Dressing & House Parm.
More about Winter Park Biscuit Company
Kale Caesar Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
(V) fresh kale massaged with miso-caesar dressing, topped with cashew crumble and sourdough croutons
More about Hungry Pants
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG CAESAR SALAD$7.50
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad for Four$24.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
Caesar Salad for Four$15.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
bb2c54e7-87d9-4ca8-b10b-01b206accf13 image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.49
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Caesar Salad image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, fried capers, pickled egg, housemade caesar dressing
*dressing contains raw egg*
More about The Strand
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$6.99
Chicken Caesare Salad$6.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Caesar s$10.94
Fresh romaine lettuce served with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. Add your favorite protein.
More about PANNA Orlando
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.99
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with: croutons, Parmesan cheese, and tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about South Philly Steaks
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Caesar Salad$10.00
‍romaine, avocado, fried tortillas, queso cotija, salsa roja, chipotle-garlic dressing
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with creamy caesar dressing.
More about Baldwin perk
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
Side Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senor Caesar Salad*$11.99
Lettuce, Sow-Cooked Steak, Almonds, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Turkey Bacon & Grapes.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
More about Hot Krust Pannini

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Hibiscus Tea

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Grits

Muffins

Chicken Curry

Taco Salad

Thai Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston