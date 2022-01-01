Caesar salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve caesar salad
Winter Park Biscuit Company
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Massaged Kale, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds,
Everything Biscuit Crumble, Caesar
Dressing & House Parm.
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
(V) fresh kale massaged with miso-caesar dressing, topped with cashew crumble and sourdough croutons
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|LG CAESAR SALAD
|$7.50
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Caesar Salad for Four
|$24.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
|Caesar Salad for Four
|$15.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, fried capers, pickled egg, housemade caesar dressing
*dressing contains raw egg*
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
|Chicken Caesare Salad
|$6.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Salad Caesar s
|$10.94
Fresh romaine lettuce served with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. Add your favorite protein.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$5.99
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with: croutons, Parmesan cheese, and tossed in Caesar dressing.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Southwest Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, avocado, fried tortillas, queso cotija, salsa roja, chipotle-garlic dressing
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with creamy caesar dressing.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Caesar Salad
|$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Large Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Side Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons