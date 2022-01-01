Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rum Cake$5.00
More about Kalalou Restaurant
CFS image

 

CFS

54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Orange Cake$3.85
More about CFS
Item pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE CAKE$2.99
CARROT CAKE$2.99
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Galeria image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galeria

4979 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 3.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Tuxedo Cake$9.00
More about Galeria
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National image

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Bars$4.00
Vanilla Cake Slice (V)$6.00
Chocolate Cake Slice (V)$6.00
More about Hungry Pants
Item pic

 

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50

1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rum Cake$4.50
pound cake with walnuts baked with rum
More about Black Bean Deli: Mills 50
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Cake$7.00
Slow roasted strawberries, mascarpone frosting, macerated seasonal fruit. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
The Strand image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Snapper Cakes$8.00
comeback sauce
Olive oil cake$8.00
Orange curd, marscapone whipped cream, rosemary
More about The Strand
CFS image

 

CFS

7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$3.85
Cheese Cake$3.85
More about CFS
Market on South image

 

Market on South

2603 E South Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAKE SLICE$6.50
More about Market on South
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.50
House made lump crab cade on grilled brioche with citrus slaw, tomato, white american cheese, red pepper aioli and choice of side
Crab Cakes Benedict$19.50
Poached eggs, Hollandaise, house made crab cakes and avocado on English muffin with hash browns, home fries, or grits
Colossal Cake$12.00
Giant buttermilk pancake topped with butter and powdered sugar. You can also add blueberries, bananas, choclate chips, stawberries or whipped cream.
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$4.49
Cookie Butter Cheese Cake$5.29
More about South Philly Steaks
Banner pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Shooters$6.50
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake Pops$8.00
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuxedo Bar Cake$6.99
A moist chocolate cake with a thick white ganache filling and dark chocolate fudge frosting
More about Baldwin perk
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blood Orange Cake$7.00
Chris’ Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate chip, chocolate sauce
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Naked Cake Donut image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Smoke & Donuts BBQ

609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naked Cake Donut$1.00
The classic, sans..... everything
More about Smoke & Donuts BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Rolled Ice Cream

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake (Non-Dairy)
More about Rolled Ice Cream

