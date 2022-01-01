Cake in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve cake
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|CHEESE CAKE
|$2.99
|CARROT CAKE
|$2.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galeria
4979 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Tuxedo Cake
|$9.00
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.99
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Carrot Cake Bars
|$4.00
|Vanilla Cake Slice (V)
|$6.00
|Chocolate Cake Slice (V)
|$6.00
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50
1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Rum Cake
|$4.50
pound cake with walnuts baked with rum
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Olive Oil Cake
|$7.00
Slow roasted strawberries, mascarpone frosting, macerated seasonal fruit. Vegetarian
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Snapper Cakes
|$8.00
comeback sauce
|Olive oil cake
|$8.00
Orange curd, marscapone whipped cream, rosemary
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.50
House made lump crab cade on grilled brioche with citrus slaw, tomato, white american cheese, red pepper aioli and choice of side
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$19.50
Poached eggs, Hollandaise, house made crab cakes and avocado on English muffin with hash browns, home fries, or grits
|Colossal Cake
|$12.00
Giant buttermilk pancake topped with butter and powdered sugar. You can also add blueberries, bananas, choclate chips, stawberries or whipped cream.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.49
|Cookie Butter Cheese Cake
|$5.29
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Cake Shooters
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Triple Chocolate Cake Pops
|$8.00
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Tuxedo Bar Cake
|$6.99
A moist chocolate cake with a thick white ganache filling and dark chocolate fudge frosting
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Blood Orange Cake
|$7.00
|Chris’ Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate chip, chocolate sauce
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Smoke & Donuts BBQ
609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando
|Naked Cake Donut
|$1.00
The classic, sans..... everything
Rolled Ice Cream
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando
|Birthday Cake (Non-Dairy)