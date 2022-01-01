California rolls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve california rolls
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|CALIFORNIA ROLL (8 PCS)
|$9.50
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
|LUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$5.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds..
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|30. California Roll
|$6.25
[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
|LUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$5.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds..