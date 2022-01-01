Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL (8 PCS)$9.50
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber.
More about Take a sushi
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
LUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL$5.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds..
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
30. California Roll$6.25
[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
LUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL$5.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds..
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Dumplings

Nigiri

Ravioli

Curry

Chicken Soup

Kale Salad

Rice Bowls

Pork Belly

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston