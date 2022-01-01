Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.
Cannolis for Four$15.00
Sweet-amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
f371b24d-bb07-4ec2-a992-4e5a99a57caf image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$3.99
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Cannoli image

PASTA • SALADS

Turci Pasta

2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$5.95
Crunchy shell filled with a delicious ricotta cream and topped with chocolate chips or pistacchio or all Nutella®
More about Turci Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Bruno Curry Ford

3990 Curry Ford Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Cannoli$5.00
Nutella Cannoli$5.00
More about Pizza Bruno Curry Ford
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$5.99
Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta
More about Baldwin perk
Item pic

 

Turci Pasta

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Filled Cannoli$5.95
Crunchy shell filled with a delicious ricotta cream and topped with chocolate chips or pistacchio or all Nutella®
More about Turci Pasta
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cannoli$2.00
Chocolate dipped cannoli shell, sweet ricotta filling, chocolate chips
More about Tornatore's Pizza

