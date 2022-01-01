Cannolis in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.
|Cannolis for Four
|$15.00
Sweet-amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Cannoli
|$3.99
More about Turci Pasta
PASTA • SALADS
Turci Pasta
2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Cannoli
|$5.95
Crunchy shell filled with a delicious ricotta cream and topped with chocolate chips or pistacchio or all Nutella®
More about Pizza Bruno Curry Ford
Pizza Bruno Curry Ford
3990 Curry Ford Road, Orlando
|Classic Cannoli
|$5.00
|Nutella Cannoli
|$5.00
More about Baldwin perk
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Cannoli
|$5.99
Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta
