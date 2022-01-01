Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve caprese salad

Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad
Spring Mix, Buffalo mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted red pepper, basil, housemade truffle honey dressing
More about Toasted
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$8.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Item pic

 

Turci Pasta

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrata & Pesto Caprese Salad$14.95
Fresh Burrata over cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, pesto sauce served with balsamico di modena and extra virgin olive oil
More about Turci Pasta
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$16.00
Burrata cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, pesto, balsamic glaze
More about Tornatore's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Pudding

Yellow Curry

Chili

Burritos

Flan

Cheese Fries

Summer Rolls

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston