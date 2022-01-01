Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
K - Carne Asada$14.00
L - Carne Asada$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Carne Asada Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
K - Carne Asada$14.00
L - Carne Asada$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Carne Asada Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
Tacos Carne Asada$19.95
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Arepa Carne Asada image

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arepa Carne Asada$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
More about PANNA Orlando
Carne Asada image

 

Black Rooster Taqueria

1323 N Mills Ave, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
Tacos Carne Asada$19.95
K - Carne Asada$14.00
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Carne Asada image

 

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
Item pic

 

Cantina Catrina

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACOS$17.95
Beef / chorizo / chives / roasted onions / salsa verde / salsa morita
More about Cantina Catrina

