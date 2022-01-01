Carne asada in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve carne asada
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|K - Carne Asada
|$14.00
|L - Carne Asada
|$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|K - Carne Asada
|$14.00
|L - Carne Asada
|$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|L - Carne Asada
|$15.50
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$19.95
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Arepa Carne Asada
|$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Carne Asada
|$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$19.95
|K - Carne Asada
|$14.00
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando
|Carne Asada
|$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro