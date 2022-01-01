Carne asada burritos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|L - Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.50
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
|L - Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.50
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
|L - Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.50
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
|L - Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.50
