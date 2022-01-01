Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Carne Asada Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
L - Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
Item pic

 

Taco Kat - 11 S Court Avenue

11 Court Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.50
Grilled short rib, Sonora flour tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, roja & avocado salsa on the side.
More about Taco Kat - 11 S Court Avenue

