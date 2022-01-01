Cheeseburgers in Orlando
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER
|$4.49
1/4LB GROUND BEEF w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$5.99
1/2LB GROUND BEEF w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|The Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
House made burger topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll
A twist on our signature steak rolls.
Ground beef, bacon and yellow American cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Top it with a pickle to add a whole new level of flavor!
|Cheeseburger (Lunch Spec)