Chicken curry in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken curry
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Tabla's Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
|Tabla's Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Hot Krust Pannini
8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake
|Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)
|$10.49
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
|Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular
|$9.99
