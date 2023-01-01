Chicken noodles in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$7.99
JoJo's Shake Bar - Orlando - 9101 International Dr. Suite 1208
9101 International Drive, Orlando
|Chicken Noodle
|$6.00
Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|Chicken Pan Fried Noodles
|$10.95
Chicken & Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL
|$11.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.