Chicken noodles in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$7.99
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

JoJo's Shake Bar - Orlando - 9101 International Dr. Suite 1208

9101 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$6.00
Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic
More about JoJo's Shake Bar - Orlando - 9101 International Dr. Suite 1208
Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pan Fried Noodles$10.95
Chicken & Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$11.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$11.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

