Chicken salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken salad
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.49
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER SLAAD
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.89
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese with a dinner roll
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|SM MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil.
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Buttermilk Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed local greens, fried chicken breast, tomato, bacon, asparagus, herb buttermilk dressing
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|Chicken Caesare Salad
|$6.99
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$14.50
Marinated chicken breast, celery, red onion on a flaky croisannt with lettuce and tomato
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Tuscan Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, herbed croutons, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese topped with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)