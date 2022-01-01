Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve chicken salad

CFS image

 

CFS

54 West Church Street 150S, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Chicken Salad$12.99
More about CFS
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$8.49
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER SLAAD
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.89
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese with a dinner roll
More about Judy's Diner
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil.
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Buttermilk Chicken Salad image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed local greens, fried chicken breast, tomato, bacon, asparagus, herb buttermilk dressing
More about The Strand
CFS image

 

CFS

7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Chicken Salad$12.99
More about CFS
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesare Salad$6.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.50
Marinated chicken breast, celery, red onion on a flaky croisannt with lettuce and tomato
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuscan Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, herbed croutons, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese topped with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
More about Baldwin perk
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Greens, sautéed chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, balsamic vinegar
More about Tornatore's Pizza

