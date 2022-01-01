Chicken sandwiches in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Taglish UCF
12226 Corporate Blvd Unit 118, Orlando
|The O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, and American cheese
|Adobo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, and garlic mayo
Gator's Dockside
13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|#4 CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.99
1/4LB GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
1/4 lb of grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce, tommato, and mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$4.49
fried chicken patty on bun with lettuce, tommato, mayo
Gator's Dockside
4982 New Broad Street, Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, hoagie roll
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
Taglish
3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
two thick chicken tenders with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Provision and Buzz Co.
4868 New Broad St, Orlando
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & red pepper mayo on a brioche bun.
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.99
pulled chicken, provolone cheese, pesto aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, garlic butter, hoagie bun
|*BOGO CHICKEN SANDWICH DEAL
|$10.49
Buy one Kicken' Chicken sandwich, get the second for 50% off! Offer is valid on Wednesdays only. Available online and in-store.
|KICKEN' CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.99
crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, tomato, pickles, chipotle aioli, garlic butter, brioche bun
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200, Orlando
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
6oz Pulled Chicken, BJ’s Sweet BBQ Sauce, Kings Hawaiian Bun, Pickle Chips, One side
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Gator's Dockside
45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176, Orlando
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
Smoke & Donuts BBQ
609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$11.50
Smoked chicken tossed with Alabama BBQ & Spicy Vinegar BBQ sauces, cucumber & cabbage slaw, pickles & onions on a toasted Olde Hearth potato roll, with Fries or Kettle Chips