Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Taglish UCF

12226 Corporate Blvd Unit 118, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
The O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, and American cheese
Adobo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, and garlic mayo
More about Taglish UCF
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Item pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4 CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.99
1/4LB GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
1/4 lb of grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce, tommato, and mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$4.49
fried chicken patty on bun with lettuce, tommato, mayo
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4982 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, hoagie roll
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taglish

3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, garlic mayo
The O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, American cheese
More about Taglish
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$7.99
two thick chicken tenders with your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about South Philly Steaks
Provision and Buzz Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision and Buzz Co.

4868 New Broad St, Orlando

Avg 3.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & red pepper mayo on a brioche bun.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
pulled chicken, provolone cheese, pesto aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, garlic butter, hoagie bun
*BOGO CHICKEN SANDWICH DEAL$10.49
Buy one Kicken' Chicken sandwich, get the second for 50% off! Offer is valid on Wednesdays only. Available online and in-store.
KICKEN' CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, tomato, pickles, chipotle aioli, garlic butter, brioche bun
More about StreetWise Urban Food
52e56c39-fb63-4930-9480-d812fabaffcb image

 

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
6oz Pulled Chicken, BJ’s Sweet BBQ Sauce, Kings Hawaiian Bun, Pickle Chips, One side
More about Brother Jimmy's BBQ
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Gator's Dockside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176, Orlando

Avg 4.1 (3295 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Pulled Chicken Sandwich & Fries image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Smoke & Donuts BBQ

609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.50
Smoked chicken tossed with Alabama BBQ & Spicy Vinegar BBQ sauces, cucumber & cabbage slaw, pickles & onions on a toasted Olde Hearth potato roll, with Fries or Kettle Chips
More about Smoke & Donuts BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Curry

Edamame

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Satay

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston