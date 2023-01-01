Chicken shawarma in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about The Robinson - 63 East Pine Street
The Robinson - 63 East Pine Street
63 East Pine Street, Orlando
|GRILLED CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL
|$15.95
green tahini, house salad, sesame, pita
More about Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen
Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen
5814 Conroy Road, Orlando
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$14.99
Our delicious chicken has been marinated for 4 days, and 'shawarma' means that it is sliced off a hot rotisserie. Our platter is served with rice (white, or lentil rice), potatoes (french fries or spicy potatoes), pita bread, and a salad of your choice.
|Chicken Shawarma in Box
|$9.50
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.50
Marinated chicken sandwich, popular throughout the Mediterranean, and known throughout the world. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and is crisped to perfection on a fire grill. The chicken is marinated in spices for 4 days.