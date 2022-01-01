Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about The Stubborn Mule
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS
More about Tacos my guey
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National image

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Bocas Grill & Bar image

 

Bocas Grill & Bar

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
Served with sunday salad or house-made chips
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Fat Shack
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
with choice of chips fries or fruit
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.75
Boneless, breaded, and deep fried chicken strips, fries.
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe
Item pic

 

MASH

8000 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Deep fried breaded tender juicy chicken breast cutlets.
More about MASH
SOUTH-SIDE CHICKEN TENDERS image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUTH-SIDE CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 hand-breaded chicken tenders, side of fries, one dipping sauce
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$6.99
2 crispy tenders, small side of seasoned fries, 1 sauce
More about StreetWise Urban Food
Item pic

 

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$3.95
More about Brother Jimmy's BBQ
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger$9.00
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$5.99
2 Breaded Chicken Tender Strips with Fries (Halal)
More about Hot Krust Pannini

