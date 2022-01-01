Chicken tenders in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Stubborn Mule
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Served with sunday salad or house-made chips
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack
12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando
|Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
More about White Wolf Cafe
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
with choice of chips fries or fruit
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe
Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.75
Boneless, breaded, and deep fried chicken strips, fries.
More about MASH
MASH
8000 International Drive, Orlando
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Deep fried breaded tender juicy chicken breast cutlets.
More about StreetWise Urban Food
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|SOUTH-SIDE CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 hand-breaded chicken tenders, side of fries, one dipping sauce
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
|$6.99
2 crispy tenders, small side of seasoned fries, 1 sauce
More about Brother Jimmy's BBQ
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200, Orlando
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$3.95
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Finger
|$9.00