Chocolate chip cookies in Orlando

PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
1030 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|KENZ KOOKIE - SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$6.00
Loaded with vegan dark chocolate chips and topped with sea salt flakes. Baked locally from Kenz Kookiez
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Veg'n Out
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (Larry & Lenny's)
|$3.50
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (Larry & Lenny's)
|$3.50
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352, Orlando
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$1.99