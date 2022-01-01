Chocolate mousse in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Veg'n Out
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Chocolate Mousse
|$5.50
Vegan chocolate chips sweetened with dates and vanilla and finished with coco whip & crunchy cacao nibs
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Lake Nona
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Chocolate Mousse
|$7.45
A rich mousse made with Peterbrooke dark chocolate and a hint of Turkish coffee
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
|$8.99