Chocolate mousse in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Veg'n Out

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$5.50
Vegan chocolate chips sweetened with dates and vanilla and finished with coco whip & crunchy cacao nibs
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Lake Nona

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$7.45
A rich mousse made with Peterbrooke dark chocolate and a hint of Turkish coffee
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$8.99
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Dr Phillips

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$7.45
A rich mousse made with Peterbrooke dark chocolate and a hint of Turkish coffee
