Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cobb Salad$16.50
Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorgonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Item pic

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Cobb s$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.
More about PANNA Orlando
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.79
More about South Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.00
Shredded lettuce, ham, boiled egg, white cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & herb dressing. (Sofrito Special)
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Waffles

Bulgogi

Carne Asada Tacos

Arepas

Mexican Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston