Cobb salad in Orlando

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Italian Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorgonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Salad Cobb s
|$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Cobb Salad
|$9.79