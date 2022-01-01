Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Freshly Baked Cookies$0.99
More about Build My Burgers
Veg'n Out image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Veg'n Out

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolate Cookie (Larry & Lenny's)$3.50
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (Larry & Lenny's)$3.50
More about Veg'n Out
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie (V)$3.50
More about Hungry Pants
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Olea Mediterranean Grill

2714 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
Huge fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Baked Fresh Daily
More about Hot Krust Panini Kitchen
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Cookie Nookie Pie image

 

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
Baked Fresh Daily in store.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.75
Cookie Butter Cheese Cake$5.29
More about South Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Cream (2)
Dig into layers of cookies & cream gelato, chocolate cookie pieces, our one-of-a-kind dulce de leche sauce, creamy vanilla gelato and cookie crumble pieces.
Cookie$1.99
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Let us know in the requests if you would like chocolate chip, macadamia nut, or cranberry oat!
Cookies & Cream
Dig into layers of cookies & cream gelato, chocolate cookie pieces, our one-of-a-kind dulce de leche sauce, creamy vanilla gelato and cookie crumble pieces.
More about Baldwin perk
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
Fresh baked daily. Assortment varies daily
Cookie$3.00
Fresh baked daily. Assortment varies daily
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Baked Fresh Daily
More about Hot Krust Pannini
Itsa Chicken image

 

Itsa Chicken

121 N Bumby Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A Cookie$2.75
Made with Belgian chocolate discs: buttery and chewy. Topped with Maldon sea salt.
More about Itsa Chicken
Item pic

 

Rolled Ice Cream

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies & Cream (Scooped)
Oreo Cookie (Jar)
Sea Salt Caramel Cookies & Cream (Scooped)
More about Rolled Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Curry

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Muffins

Samosa

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tempura

Kebabs

Garlic Knots

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston