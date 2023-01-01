Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Hall on the Yard image

 

The Hall on the Yard - Orlando

1412 Alden Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benedict$27.00
our house made crab cake seared atop toasted locally baked herb focaccia bread with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce, two sunny side up eggs, and finished with a chive hollandaise
More about The Hall on the Yard - Orlando
Item pic

 

White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.

1829 N Orange Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.75
House made lump crab cake served open face on grilled brioche toast with citrus slaw, tomato, white American cheese, red pepper aioli and choice of side.
Crab Cakes Benedict$19.50
Poached eggs, house made crab cakes and avocado on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Hash browns, home fries, or grits.
Crab Cake Appetizer$18.00
House made lump crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli.
More about White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
Consumer pic

 

The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen

534 W Church St, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.00
More about The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Mixed Green Salad

Picanha

Pies

Chutney

Rasmalai

Teriyaki Chicken

Kimchi

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston