Crab cakes in Orlando
The Hall on the Yard - Orlando
1412 Alden Road, Orlando
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$27.00
our house made crab cake seared atop toasted locally baked herb focaccia bread with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce, two sunny side up eggs, and finished with a chive hollandaise
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
1829 N Orange Ave, Orlando
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.75
House made lump crab cake served open face on grilled brioche toast with citrus slaw, tomato, white American cheese, red pepper aioli and choice of side.
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$19.50
Poached eggs, house made crab cakes and avocado on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Hash browns, home fries, or grits.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$18.00
House made lump crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli.