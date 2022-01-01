Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve croissants

CFS image

 

CFS - Dr. Philips

7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Croissant$2.50
More about CFS - Dr. Philips
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.50
Marinated chicken breast, celery, red onion on a flaky croisannt with lettuce and tomato
Croissant$3.50
More about White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk - 4833 New Broad St

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Croissant$3.99
A classic french recipe is followed to make our flaky, buttery, melt in your mouth croissants freshly baked throughout the day
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Croissants are a sweet and delectable treat for breakfast
Almond Croissant$4.50
Our rich, almond flan enveloped in a flaky, buttery croissant, then topped with sliced almonds creates the perfect combination of sweet and savory
More about Baldwin perk - 4833 New Broad St

Map

