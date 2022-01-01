Croissants in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve croissants
More about White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$14.50
Marinated chicken breast, celery, red onion on a flaky croisannt with lettuce and tomato
|Croissant
|$3.50
More about Baldwin perk - 4833 New Broad St
Baldwin perk - 4833 New Broad St
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Plain Croissant
|$3.99
A classic french recipe is followed to make our flaky, buttery, melt in your mouth croissants freshly baked throughout the day
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Chocolate Croissants are a sweet and delectable treat for breakfast
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Our rich, almond flan enveloped in a flaky, buttery croissant, then topped with sliced almonds creates the perfect combination of sweet and savory