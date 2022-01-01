Cuban sandwiches in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|5" Cuban Sandwich Platter
|$13.00
5" cuban sandwich served with rice, beans, plantains, salad, and a side of avocado dressing
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|PRESSED CUBAN SANDWICH
|$9.99
Authentic! Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard pressed.