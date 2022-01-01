Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Sandwich Platter image

 

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive

1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5" Cuban Sandwich Platter$13.00
5" cuban sandwich served with rice, beans, plantains, salad, and a side of avocado dressing
More about Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PRESSED CUBAN SANDWICH$9.99
Authentic! Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard pressed.
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$9.50
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe

