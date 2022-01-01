Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve curry chicken

Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tabla's Chicken Curry$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tabla's Chicken Curry$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)$10.49
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular$9.99
More about Hot Krust Pannini
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

54 W Church St., Orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

