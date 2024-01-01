Doner kebabs in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve doner kebabs
More about Caravan Uzbek & Turkish Cuisine - 8015 South Orange Avenue
Caravan Uzbek & Turkish Cuisine - 8015 South Orange Avenue
8015 South Orange Avenue, Orlando
|Doner kebab with chicken
|$16.99
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - 3 - Lake Nona
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - 3 - Lake Nona
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Lunch Doner Kebab
|$17.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
|Doner Kebab
|$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - 2 - Dr Phillips
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - 2 - Dr Phillips
7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando
|Doner Kebab
|$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
|Lunch Doner Kebab
|$17.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
|Doner Kebab
|$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced