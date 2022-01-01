Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve dumplings

Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings image

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings (4pc)$5.50
Choice of Pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood
Shanghai Dumpling Soup$15.00
Veggie broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, veggie dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic
Spicy Pork Dumplings (4pc)$6.00
4 pc pork dumplings in our spicy ponzu sauce topped with scallions and fried garlic
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

54 W Church St., Orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

