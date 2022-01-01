Dumplings in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve dumplings
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Dumplings (4pc)
|$5.50
Choice of Pork, chicken, veggie, or seafood
|Shanghai Dumpling Soup
|$15.00
Veggie broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, veggie dumplings, bok choy, mushrooms, fried onion, fried garlic
|Spicy Pork Dumplings (4pc)
|$6.00
4 pc pork dumplings in our spicy ponzu sauce topped with scallions and fried garlic