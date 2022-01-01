Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve edamame

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$10.00
Edamame tossed with a Basil Butter and finished with toasted Walnuts and shaved Parmesan Cheese
More about The Stubborn Mule
RusTeak Thornton Park image

SANDWICHES

RusTeak Thornton Park

101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ToGo Edamame$9.00
More about RusTeak Thornton Park
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED EDAMAME$7.50
Lightly salted.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED EDAMAME$7.50
Lightly salted.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Edamame$5.00
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Edamame$7.00
sea salt
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED EDAMAME$7.50
Lightly salted.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

