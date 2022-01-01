Edamame in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve edamame
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Edamame
|$10.00
Edamame tossed with a Basil Butter and finished with toasted Walnuts and shaved Parmesan Cheese
SANDWICHES
RusTeak Thornton Park
101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|ToGo Edamame
|$9.00
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|STEAMED EDAMAME
|$7.50
Lightly salted.
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Steam Edamame
|$5.00
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Classic Edamame
|$7.00
sea salt
