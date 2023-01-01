Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve eel

Banner pic

 

Pop Thai Restaurant

1227 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$8.95
More about Pop Thai Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
19. Dancing Eel$10.95
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce
Eel Sauce (2 Oz)$0.75
32. Eel & Cucumber$6.75
[6 Pcs] Eel, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel (unagi) Hosomaki$8.00
Eel (unagi) Handroll$8.00
Eel (unagi) Nigiri$7.00
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SILLY EEL ROLL$16.50
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado
Outside: Grilled fresh water eel, avocado, with tempura flakes, eel sauce and sesame seeds
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

