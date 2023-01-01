Eel in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve eel
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|19. Dancing Eel
|$10.95
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce
|Eel Sauce (2 Oz)
|$0.75
|32. Eel & Cucumber
|$6.75
[6 Pcs] Eel, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Eel (unagi) Hosomaki
|$8.00
|Eel (unagi) Handroll
|$8.00
|Eel (unagi) Nigiri
|$7.00