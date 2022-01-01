Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Dr., Orlando

TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded, crispy eggplant, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles. Vegetarian.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$14.75
Crispy breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara, basil, mozzarella, hoagie roll. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

Takeout
1/2 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB$10.49
Lighlty breaded eggplant, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB$11.49
Lighlty breaded eggplant, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana with Spaghetti$10.99
Eggplant Parm sub$10.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue

