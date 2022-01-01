Eggplant parm in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Mia's Italian Kitchen
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.00
Breaded, crispy eggplant, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles. Vegetarian.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|$14.75
Crispy breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara, basil, mozzarella, hoagie roll. Vegetarian
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando
|1/2 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.49
Lighlty breaded eggplant, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
|$11.49
Lighlty breaded eggplant, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll