Fajitas in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Vegi-Fajitas
|$16.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
More about Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road
Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road
4750 South Kirkman Road, Orlando
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.50
Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico
de Gallo • Queso • Mexican Rice
|Fajitas Chicken
|$19.00
Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|L - Fajitas
|$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|L - Fajitas
|$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.00
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.