Fajitas in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas

L - Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegi-Fajitas$16.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Served fajita style, topped with Molcajete sauce.
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Consumer pic

 

Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road

4750 South Kirkman Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$15.50
Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers • Lettuce • Sour Cream • Guacamole • Pico
de Gallo • Queso • Mexican Rice
Fajitas Chicken$19.00
Marinated in our signature blend of spices. Served with Mexican rice, refried
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas
More about Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
L - Fajitas$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
L - Fajitas$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$23.00
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

