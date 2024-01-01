Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve falafel pitas

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Orlando

335 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita$7.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Orlando
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Lake Nona

14152 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Pita$7.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Lake Nona
Korgette

609 Irvington Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FALAFEL, HUMMUS & PITA$9.00
Local toasted pita served with 4 original falafels and house made hummus.
More about Korgette

