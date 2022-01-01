Fish tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fish tacos
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Fish Tacos
|$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Fish Tacos
|$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Fish Tacos
|$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
Gringos Locos UCF
4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando
|Fish Tacos
|$8.99
2 Soft tacos with lettuce, verde and pico
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Fish Taco
|$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.00
honey-lime escabeche, queso cotija, corn tortillas
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Fish Tacos
|$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75