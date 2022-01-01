Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACO$2.59
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gringos Locos UCF

4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$8.99
2 Soft tacos with lettuce, verde and pico
More about Gringos Locos UCF
Fish Taco image

 

Black Rooster Taqueria

1323 N Mills Ave, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.00
‍honey-lime escabeche, queso cotija, corn tortillas
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Fish Taco image

 

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

