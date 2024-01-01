Fried cheesecake in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fried cheesecake
At Siam Thai Cuisine
8957 International Drive, Orlando
|Flash Fried Cheesecake
|$7.95
Flash-fried plain cheesecake topped with Hershey's chocolate and coconut milk
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Deep Fried Cheesecake Roll
|$2.49
Delicious New York style cheesecake rolled up in a won ton and deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.