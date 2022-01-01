Fried rice in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fried rice
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|3 PC FRIED CHICKEN OVER RICE
|$8.99
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$18.00
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Indo Chinese Fried Rice
|$16.00
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$18.00
|Indo Chinese Fried Rice
|$16.00
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00
|FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER
|$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00
|FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER
|$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Plain Fried Rice
|$9.00
shiso, nori
|Garlic Crab Fried Rice
|$19.00
shiso, nori
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00
|FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER
|$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Thai Fried Rice
|Fried Basil & Rice
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.95
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8148 International Drive, Orlando
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00