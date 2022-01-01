Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 PC FRIED CHICKEN OVER RICE$8.99
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (3576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$18.00
Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Indo Chinese Fried Rice$16.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Vegetable Fried Rice$18.00
Indo Chinese Fried Rice$16.00
More about Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
SIDE FRIED RICE image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
SIDE FRIED RICE image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Fried Rice$9.00
shiso, nori
Garlic Crab Fried Rice$19.00
shiso, nori
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
SIDE FRIED RICE image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER$26.00
76 OZ FRIED RICE
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice
Fried Basil & Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.95
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando
SIDE FRIED RICE image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

54 W Church St., Orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Churrasco

Cheese Pizza

Dumplings

Hibiscus Tea

Shrimp Tacos

Jerk Chicken

Salmon

Samosa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston