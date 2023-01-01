Fritters in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve fritters
Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Marinade fritters (6)
|$7.00
MARINATED FRIED DUMPLINGS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ 240 cal
|Akra fritters (4)
|$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|ToGo Zucchini Fritters
|$11.00
Five fritters made from shredded Zucchini, roasted Sweet Corn & Scallions topped with grated Parmesan and served with a Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Maitake Mushroom Fritters
|$14.00
truffle salt, tentsuyu sauce