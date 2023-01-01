Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve fritters

d6b6016d-fb8b-4796-80cc-290f734a9662 image

 

Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Marinade fritters (6)$7.00
MARINATED FRIED DUMPLINGS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ 240 cal
Akra fritters (4)$7.00
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
More about Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
ToGo Zucchini Fritters$11.00
Five fritters made from shredded Zucchini, roasted Sweet Corn & Scallions topped with grated Parmesan and served with a Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maitake Mushroom Fritters$14.00
truffle salt, tentsuyu sauce
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
Consumer pic

 

Smoke & Donuts Restaurant (NEW) - 601 N. Primrose Drive

601 N. Primrose Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Fritters$5.99
Hot honey
More about Smoke & Donuts Restaurant (NEW) - 601 N. Primrose Drive

