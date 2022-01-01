Garden salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.99
LETTUCE,TOMMATO,ONION,CUCUMBER
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onions
More about PANNA Orlando
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Salad Garden s
|$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference