Garden salad in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve garden salad

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$4.99
LETTUCE,TOMMATO,ONION,CUCUMBER
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$8.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onions
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Item pic

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Garden s$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
More about PANNA Orlando
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad*$5.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Flax Seeds and Cilantro with your choice of dressing.
More about Hot Krust Pannini

