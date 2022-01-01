Garlic knots in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Garlic Knots (12 pcs)
|$5.50
Freshly baked hand-tied knots topped with garlic & oil. Served with a side of Antonios marinara sauce.
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|One Large Cheese, 10 Wings, 2 orders Garlic Knots for $26.99
|$26.99
|Garlic Knots with sauce (5)
|$2.99
|One XL Cheese Pizza 18” 2 Toppings, 20 Wing, 5 Garlic Knots & One 2 Liter soda
|$41.99
Pizza Bruno Curry Ford
3990 Curry Ford Road, Orlando
|TAKE OUT Garlic Knots + Sauce
|$12.00
|Garlic Knots + Sauce
|$12.00
Too Much Garlic, Pecorino, Chili Flake, Oregano