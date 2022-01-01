Greek salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
14152 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about Baldwin perk
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Mixed greens, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, feta cheese and topped with Greek dressing.