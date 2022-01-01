Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve greek salad

1c692a8e-63b7-4631-9905-9e2f84f4df66 image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Small Greek Salad image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

14152 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, feta cheese and topped with Greek dressing.
More about Baldwin perk
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$16.00
Greens, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini
More about Tornatore's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Burritos

Jerk Chicken

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Curry

Pretzels

Arepas

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston