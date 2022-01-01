Grits in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve grits
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Gouda Grits
|$6.00
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Grits
|$1.99
|Shrimp and Grits
|$13.99
Cajun Shrimp on Cheesy grits with a touch of bacon and topped with scallions
|Grits with Cheese
|$2.84
Market on South
2603 E South Street, Orlando
|SIDE CREOLE GRITS
|$3.50
Creamy grits topped with savory creole butter!