Grits in Orlando

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Gouda Grits$6.00
More about The Stubborn Mule
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$1.99
Shrimp and Grits$13.99
Cajun Shrimp on Cheesy grits with a touch of bacon and topped with scallions
Grits with Cheese$2.84
More about Judy's Diner
Market on South image

 

Market on South

2603 E South Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE CREOLE GRITS$3.50
Creamy grits topped with savory creole butter!
More about Market on South
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.00
Grits$3.00
More about White Wolf Cafe

