Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve gyoza

Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Gyoza$5.25
Steamed Gyoza$5.25
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Seito Sushi Sand Lake

8031 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Gyoza$14.00
beef brisket, Fungi Jon mushroom and onion, black vinegar, pan fried
More about Seito Sushi Sand Lake
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Gyoza$0.00
fried or pan-seared dumplings, gyoza sauce
Pork Gyoza$0.00
fried or pan-seared dumplings, gyoza sauce
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
GYOZA SOUP$6.00
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA SOUP$6.00
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA SOUP$6.00
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA SOUP$6.00
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Street Tacos

Pudding

Taco Salad

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Wraps

Grits

Shrimp Tempura

Fried Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (61 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston