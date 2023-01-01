Gyoza in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve gyoza
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|Fried Gyoza
|$5.25
|Steamed Gyoza
|$5.25
Seito Sushi Sand Lake
8031 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando
|Brisket Gyoza
|$14.00
beef brisket, Fungi Jon mushroom and onion, black vinegar, pan fried
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Veggie Gyoza
|$0.00
fried or pan-seared dumplings, gyoza sauce
|Pork Gyoza
|$0.00
fried or pan-seared dumplings, gyoza sauce
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|GYOZA SOUP
|$6.00
|PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA
|$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|GYOZA SOUP
|$6.00
|PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA
|$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|GYOZA SOUP
|$6.00
|PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA
|$10.00
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.