Honey chicken in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve honey chicken

The Stubborn Mule image

 

The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$16.00
hand-breaded chicken breast, red cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, bacon, hot honey, brioche bun
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
Item pic

 

JoJo's ShakeBAR - Orlando

9101 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Fried Chicken$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast Drizzled With Our Sweet And Spicy Honey, Lettuce, Pickles, & Spicy Honey Mayo On A Brioche Bun
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR - Orlando
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Garlic Chicken Philly (Lunch Special)
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Provolone Cheese tossed in our Honey Garlic Sauce
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Philly (Limited Time Only)$0.00
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles and Pepper Jack Cheese
More about South Philly Steaks

