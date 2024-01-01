Honey chicken in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$16.00
hand-breaded chicken breast, red cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, bacon, hot honey, brioche bun
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR - Orlando
JoJo's ShakeBAR - Orlando
9101 International Drive, Orlando
|Honey Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast Drizzled With Our Sweet And Spicy Honey, Lettuce, Pickles, & Spicy Honey Mayo On A Brioche Bun
More about South Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Honey Garlic Chicken Philly (Lunch Special)
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Provolone Cheese tossed in our Honey Garlic Sauce
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Philly (Limited Time Only)
|$0.00
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles and Pepper Jack Cheese