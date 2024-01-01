Italian salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Mia's Italian Kitchen
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Large Italian Cobb Salad con Pollo
|$17.75
Grilled chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorgonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando
|CLASSIC ITALIAN SALAD
|$11.49
Fresh greens, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives and roasted red peppers