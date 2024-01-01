Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve italian salad

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Italian Cobb Salad con Pollo$17.75
Grilled chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorgonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC ITALIAN SALAD$11.49
Fresh greens, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives and roasted red peppers
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Item pic

 

V Pizza Lake Buena Vista - Palm Pkwy

8586 Palm Pkwy, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Italian Salad$10.00
Side Italian Salad$6.50
spring mix, grape tomato, cucumber, Parmigiano Reggiano (GF)
More about V Pizza Lake Buena Vista - Palm Pkwy

