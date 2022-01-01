Jerk chicken in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Kalalou Restaurant
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Jerk Chicken
|$15.00
Well-Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Jamaican jerk marinade that has the perfect balance of head, sweet & savory.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Jerk Chicken Skewers
|$12.00
chargrilled, roasted pineapple salsa
World Famous House of Mac Orlando
1405 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Jerk Alfredo sauce, Jerk spiced Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, breadcrumbs and baked until golden brown.